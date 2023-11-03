News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Storm Ciaran: Portsmouth drivers facing heavy delays on A27 due to closure of Eastern Road after sewer burst

Drivers travelling in and out of the city this afternoon face heavy delays due to the closure of a road for “urgent sewer repairs”.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic on the A27 and surrounding roads is very slow following the Southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Road this morning (November 3), which will be in place over the weekend with more disruption likely to follow. Some local people have reported standstill conditions, causing severe interference to journeys throughout the afternoon.

NOW READ: Portsmouth's Eastern Road to shut two lanes over weekend

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Westbound - approx 45 minute delays between A27 Fishbourne Rbt #Chichester and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to the southbound closure of Eastern Rd.”

Eastern Road has had a lane closed off while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanEastern Road has had a lane closed off while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Eastern Road has had a lane closed off while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The disruption is being felt in Farlington, Drayton and Cosham.

Wave 105 Travel reports: “Eastern Road, #Portsmouth: Closed southbound from Farlington Rbt to Anchorage Road for urgent sewer repairs. Slow northbound. #A27 Havant to Portsbridge Rbt very congested westbound, affecting southbound A3M traffic. Congestion through Farlington, Drayton & Cosham. #M275 slow southbound.”

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “The Eastern Road lane closure - both lanes southbound will be closed from 10am on Friday until Monday afternoon for urgent sewer repairs carried out by Southern Water. The closure will be in place between Farlington roundabout to Anchorage Road junction. A diversion route will be in place for drivers. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”

More details to follow.

Related topics:DriversPortsmouthStorm CiaránTraffic