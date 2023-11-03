Storm Ciaran: Portsmouth drivers facing heavy delays on A27 due to closure of Eastern Road after sewer burst
Traffic on the A27 and surrounding roads is very slow following the Southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Road this morning (November 3), which will be in place over the weekend with more disruption likely to follow. Some local people have reported standstill conditions, causing severe interference to journeys throughout the afternoon.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Westbound - approx 45 minute delays between A27 Fishbourne Rbt #Chichester and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to the southbound closure of Eastern Rd.”
The disruption is being felt in Farlington, Drayton and Cosham.
Wave 105 Travel reports: “Eastern Road, #Portsmouth: Closed southbound from Farlington Rbt to Anchorage Road for urgent sewer repairs. Slow northbound. #A27 Havant to Portsbridge Rbt very congested westbound, affecting southbound A3M traffic. Congestion through Farlington, Drayton & Cosham. #M275 slow southbound.”
A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “The Eastern Road lane closure - both lanes southbound will be closed from 10am on Friday until Monday afternoon for urgent sewer repairs carried out by Southern Water. The closure will be in place between Farlington roundabout to Anchorage Road junction. A diversion route will be in place for drivers. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”
