Southsea road closed after car and minibus crash that caused car to set alight
A SOUTHSEA road has been cordoned off following a car and minibus crash that caused the car to set alight.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 3:28 pm
Police have taped off Bellevue Terrace, from the junction at Kent Road, due to the incident involving a Ford and another vehicle.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 2.27pm to a collision involving a car and minibus. The car subsequently caught fire. Officers have attended, along with the fire and ambulance service.’
Read More
Read MoreTelephone Road stabbing: Portsmouth teenager Abdulalazim Ahmed charged after boy...
He added that both drivers are out of the vehicles.
It is not known if there were any injuries yet.
The News has contacted the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.