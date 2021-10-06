Southsea road closed after car and minibus crash that caused car to set alight

Police have taped off Bellevue Terrace, from the junction at Kent Road, due to the incident involving a Ford and another vehicle.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 2.27pm to a collision involving a car and minibus. The car subsequently caught fire. Officers have attended, along with the fire and ambulance service.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added that both drivers are out of the vehicles.

It is not known if there were any injuries yet.

The News has contacted the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

A car fire in Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, on October 6, 2021

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

A car fire in Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, on October 6, 2021