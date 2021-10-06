Telephone Road stabbing: Portsmouth teenager Abdulalazim Ahmed charged after boy, 17, stabbed in the chest in Southsea
A PORTSMOUTH man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in Southsea.
Officers investigating a serious assault on Telephone Road, in Southsea, in the early hours of Monday, October 4, have charged a man.
Abdulalazim Ahmed, 18, of Washington Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
SEE ALSO: Southsea boy, 17, stabbed in the chest
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday October, 6).
The charge comes after officers were called to a report of a serious assault outside of an address on Telephone Road, Southsea at 1.25am.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘On arrival, a 17-year-old-boy was located with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
‘Officers arrested a further six people in connection with this incident. A 19-year-old man from Southsea and a 20-year-old man from Croydon were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
‘An 18-year-old man from Southampton, an 18-year-old man from Southsea, a 20-year-old man from Southsea and a 17-year-old boy from Brixton were arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent.’
They have all been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.