Southsea road closed as car overturns in crash as ambulance, police and fire service attend
A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a car overturned.
Firefighters had to carefully remove the patient from the flipped car in South Parade, Southsea
Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene. They were called at 3.49pm.
Police have closed the road between The Dell and the junction leading to the Pyramids.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘We sent to the scene an ambulance officer, ambulance crew and Hazardous Area Response Team and they were assessing and treating one patient.
‘Following treatment at the scene by all our crews the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’
