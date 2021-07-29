Firefighters had to carefully remove the patient from the flipped car in South Parade, Southsea

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene. They were called at 3.49pm.

A car has overturned in a crash in South Parade, Southsea, on July 29, 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Police have closed the road between The Dell and the junction leading to the Pyramids.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘We sent to the scene an ambulance officer, ambulance crew and Hazardous Area Response Team and they were assessing and treating one patient.

‘Following treatment at the scene by all our crews the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

