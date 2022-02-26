Southsea road closed due to incident

Hampshire traffic: Southsea road closed after incident plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 1:17 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A road in Hampshire is closed this evening due to a police incident

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

A road in Southsea is closed due to a road traffic accident – follow the updates below.

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Live weather and travel updates as 'dangerous weather' set to batt...
Latest traffic updates.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth and Hampshire school closures announced as storm is declared a major incident

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

SEE MORE: Red weather warning issued for Portsmouth as Storm Eunice declared a 'danger to life'

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:00

  • A3 closed due to crash inside Hindhead Tunnel
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:00

Here’s what has caused the road to be closed in Southsea

Hampshire Constabulary are attending the scene in Southsea this afternoon.

They have confirmed that the closure is due to a collision.

Read the full story here

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:27

AA Traffic map shows heavy traffic in Southsea

AA Traffic Map

Picture: AA Traffic Map

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:18

Southsea road closed due to incident

Friday, 25 February, 2022, 18:05

Hindhead Tunnel collision causes A3 to be closed southbound

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 19:24

A3 closed in both directions due to fallen power lines

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 18:06

A34 remains closed near Winchester

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 15:35

Another fallen tree

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 15:08

More disruption caused by fallen trees

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:54

Train services suspended until the evening

In a joint statement, South Western Railway and Network Rail said: ‘Gusts of more than 90mph wind have caused multiple incidents across the SWR network today, with 30 fallen trees already blocking key routes.

‘As a result, SWR services have been suspended until at least 18.00 and we strongly urge customers not to travel at this time. We are working hard to restore services, but ask customers to make alternative travel plans if they can.

‘Customers should regularly check the ‘Plan my journey’ page on SWR’s website, which will be updated with the latest information every hour.

‘We would like to apologise to our customers for the impact this will have on their journeys, but – as always – our primary concern is the safety and welfare of customers and colleagues out on the network.’

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:57

Langstone Bridge to close

Next Page
Page 1 of 13
PoliceM27HavantA27Emergency services