Still time to have your say as A27 bypass consultation reaches halfway point

A27 Arundel Crossbush.

The eight-week A27 Arundel bypass consultation has reached its halfway point, with 800 people having attended the six events held so far.

Six more are still to take place as the consultation lasts until Tuesday, March 8.

This is an opportunity to help National Highways to create a scheme which considers local people and businesses, environment and the wider region along the Sussex coast, and there are still four weeks left for people to share their views.

As the only east-west trunk road south of the M25, the A27 connects many coastal communities between Portsmouth and Pevensey, near Eastbourne, and serves a combined population of more than one million people.

The A27 at Arundel is a significant traffic bottleneck, causing regular congestion and forcing traffic onto smaller, less suitable roads some of which are through the South Downs National Park.

Andrew Jackson, National Highways A27 Arundel Bypass senior project lead, said: ‘We are pleased by the level of engagement in the scheme and we remain determined to ensure that everyone who has an interest in it gets the chance to have their say.

‘There’s still plenty of time and various ways for people to share their views, and ask the team about any questions they may have, so I urge them to get involved.’

Currently, the single carriageway section of the A27 through Arundel is highly congested, which leads to severe delays and unpredictable journey times.

National Highways says that the proposed improvements would upgrade the A27 to create a new dual carriageway and will reduce journey times, improve reliability and make the road safer. These improvements will make a real difference for people living and working all along the route.

There are upcoming consultation events at Walberton Village Hall on February 21 from 11am to 7pm, Littlehampton Town Council Manor House on February 22 from 11am to 7pm, and at Cathedral Centre in Arundel from February 14 from 11am to 7pm.

All consultation materials can be found on the scheme website at nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/south-east/a27-arundel-bypass.