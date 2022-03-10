All Hampshire street parking to be managed by county council after controversial decision
CONTROVERSIAL plans to centralise on-street parking with the county council have been approved.
Since October, Hampshire County Council has been discussing the potential to bring all street parking in-house, after claiming that district management is no longer financially viable.
The county council reported that the districts managing on-street parking, including Havant, East Hampshire, Winchester and Basingstoke, are operating at a deficit, and claimed that centralising this would be more efficient.
At Cllr Russell Oppenheimer’s highways operations decision day on Thursday afternoon, the plans were given the green light.
He said: ‘The advice I have been given is sound advice and in the interest of residents, who want an efficient parking service.
‘I believe the team has shared the right level of information and detail - we don't want to point fingers at districts or release confidential financial information.
'We cannot lose sight of the bigger picture. We have a backlog of highway maintenance work and need to channel resources into that.'
At a select committee meeting on Thursday morning, councillors raised concerns about staff levels, the effectiveness of a central service and whether this is even needed.
Adrian Gray, head of highways, said: ‘This move will create a single countywide parking service across all districts, taking back all services over an 18-month period.
‘There are several reasons for this decision. The county council directly managing the parking service is shown to be more efficient and will secure the most cost-effective service long-term.
‘This is the best opportunity for a resilient, effective and modern on-street parking service across Hampshire.’