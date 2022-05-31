Hampshire County Council officially opened the bypass yesterday afternoon, after a completion ceremony was held last Thursday.
Now, The News has given the new bypass a test drive, as you can see in the video above.
The 5.5km bypass connects Gosport Road with Titchfield Road, circumnavigating the village of Stubbington.
With a 50mph speed limit, the road takes rougly two and a half minutes from one end to the other - although motorists can turn off at the Peak Lane junction.
Drivers will have to merge into a single carriageway along both the northbound and southbound routes - and there are crossing for cyclists, pedestrians and horses, with a number of stables in the surrounding area.
The project took two years and £42m to complete, with funding coming from Hampshire County Council, the Department for Transport and Solent Local Enterprise Partnership.