Hampshire County Council officially opened the bypass yesterday afternoon, after a completion ceremony was held last Thursday.

Now, The News has given the new bypass a test drive, as you can see in the video above.

The southbound carriageway of the Stubbington bypass, from Titchfield Road. Picture: David George

The 5.5km bypass connects Gosport Road with Titchfield Road, circumnavigating the village of Stubbington.

With a 50mph speed limit, the road takes rougly two and a half minutes from one end to the other - although motorists can turn off at the Peak Lane junction.

Drivers will have to merge into a single carriageway along both the northbound and southbound routes - and there are crossing for cyclists, pedestrians and horses, with a number of stables in the surrounding area.