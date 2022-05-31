Stubbington bypass: Dashcam footage shows what it's like to drive along Hampshire's newest road

THIS is what it's like to drive down the new Stubbington bypass.

By David George
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:01 pm

Hampshire County Council officially opened the bypass yesterday afternoon, after a completion ceremony was held last Thursday.

Now, The News has given the new bypass a test drive, as you can see in the video above.

Read More

Read More
Emergency services rush to scene of crash near Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The southbound carriageway of the Stubbington bypass, from Titchfield Road. Picture: David George

The 5.5km bypass connects Gosport Road with Titchfield Road, circumnavigating the village of Stubbington.

With a 50mph speed limit, the road takes rougly two and a half minutes from one end to the other - although motorists can turn off at the Peak Lane junction.

Drivers will have to merge into a single carriageway along both the northbound and southbound routes - and there are crossing for cyclists, pedestrians and horses, with a number of stables in the surrounding area.

The project took two years and £42m to complete, with funding coming from Hampshire County Council, the Department for Transport and Solent Local Enterprise Partnership.

Hampshire County CouncilHampshireDriversDepartment for Transport