EMERGENCY services were scrambled to the scene of a crash near Portsdown Hill.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 8:49 am
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 9:31 am

All crews from Cosham fire station rushed to James Callaghan Drive at 7.10pm yesterday evening.

They were joined by officers from Hampshire Constabulary and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas).

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed emergency services were deployed to a crash on James Callaghan Drive. Picture: Google Street View.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire fire and rescue said: ‘We attended a road traffic accident on James Callaghan Drive at 7.10pm last night.

‘All crews from Cosham Fire Station were present.

‘Other emergency services including the police and Scas were also in attendance.’

