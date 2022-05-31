All crews from Cosham fire station rushed to James Callaghan Drive at 7.10pm yesterday evening.
Read More
Read More'There was smoke everywhere': Hilsea residents describe fire which gutted a two-...
They were joined by officers from Hampshire Constabulary and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas).
A spokeswoman from Hampshire fire and rescue said: ‘We attended a road traffic accident on James Callaghan Drive at 7.10pm last night.
‘All crews from Cosham Fire Station were present.
‘Other emergency services including the police and Scas were also in attendance.’