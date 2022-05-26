Work has officially been completed on the Stubbington bypass, a 5.5km road that connects Gosport Road with Titchfield Road.

It is hoped that the £42m project will reduce traffic in Stubbington by more than 50 per cent, thus also improving the air quality in and around the village.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting marked the completion of the Stubbington bypass. Picture: David George

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier today with local politicians and Baroness Vere of Norbiton, the under-secretary of state at the Department for Transport.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Rob Humby, said: 'This bypass was about 10 years in the making and it’s great to be here at the finishing point.

'To get the construction done in just two years, through the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflationary costs, is a testament to the hard work of BAM Nuttall and the county council.

'I've had a drive along myself and I must say it looks fantastic. The finished product is absolutely superb.'

Baroness Vere said: 'The local authorities around here have shown great ambition and we have been able to support that by funding projects like this new bypass.

'It's really important that local people feel the benefits and I think everyone wins here. We know that traffic in Stubbington will be reduced, but it will also allow commuters to have quicker journey times too.

'I think our investment has been money well spent.'

Overall, more than £100m has been invested into roads and transportation across Fareham and Gosport, including the Eclipse busway and the construction of Newgate Lane East.

Hampshire County Council anticipates that 20,000 vehicles will be using the bypass each day.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage was the one who initially pushed for the new bypass, and persistently lobbied the government for funding.

She said: 'When I first got elected in 2010 I was told the road would never happen because this area was 'strategically unimportant'.

‘Being a peninsula there is no silver bullet to our traffic problems, but this is a huge investment that shows the faith the government has placed into our area.

‘I couldn't be more proud of the result.’

The bypass will have a 50mph speed limit, with off-road pedestrian and cycle facilities and a handful of crossings along the road.

Stubbington residents are optimistic about the impact the bypass will have on their village - but still have some reservations about the road itself.

Steve Futer, 70 from Stubbington, said: ‘I hope it will make a difference - especially during rush hour - but I do have a few concerns.

‘It seems to only be one lane at the Gosport Road end, so I worry that it might end up bottlenecking as people go up the northbound carriageway.

‘But I certainly hope this bypass will help the traffic in Stubbington, it’s been a problem for years now.’

Judy Hedges, 81, added: ‘I think the bypass will be a big help. It can get so busy around here, with heavy goods vehicles having to drive through Stubbington.

‘I go out that way so will be using the bypass quite a bit.’