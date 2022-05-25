Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, following the publication of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown.

Portsmouth City Council boss Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson issued a scathing critique of the PM following the publication of Sue Gray’s long-awaited report.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘I’m horrified that when people couldn’t go and see their parents and loved ones in care homes or be with the family members as they died the prime minister and his mates were having parties.

'His behaviour is appalling and he doesn’t deserve to remain as prime minister. He has tried every way to wriggle out of his responsibility.

'It has been all about saying “the rules don't apply to us even when we’re caught. We’re not like ordinary people”.

‘You can’t have governments like that. That’s the sort of government Putin has. We can believe a word he says.'

He added: 'There is rot at the centre of government and the stench of it is becoming really powerful.'

Portsmouth South’s Labour MP said the report laid ‘bare’ the government’s ‘contempt for the sacrifice of the British people during the pandemic’.

Leader of the council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-56)

‘Its findings are damning: excessive alcohol consumption, drunken brawling and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff.

‘This is not a local boozer, but the culture bred under this prime minister in the highest office in the land.

‘It is his failure of leadership that has now left his government paralysed and the people of Portsmouth and Britain paying the price of the cost of living crisis. They deserve better than this. The party’s over. It’s time for him to go.’