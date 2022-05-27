Temporary traffic lights put in place while work continues on Havant Thicket Reservoir

Portsmouth Water is removing tree stumps and a small number of trees in order to create a new northern access route onto the reservoir site. Ecologists will be present throughout, inspecting trees for wildlife including nesting birds. Any tree found to contain wildlife will not be touched.

This route will be used during the main construction works, keeping the majority of traffic away from residential areas in Havant and Rowlands Castle.

Ecologists inspecting a tree

Ruari Maybank, project director for Havant Thicket Reservoir, said: ‘We appreciate it is inconvenient and are doing all we can to minimise disruption for those living and working near the site. We are also taking substantial measures to protect wildlife. Our team of ecologists will be present for the duration of the work, thoroughly checking each tree for wildlife using a raised platform.’