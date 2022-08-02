From Monday, August 8, temporary traffic lights will be set up along the B1249, between Horndean and Rowlands Castle, and will remain in place for around nine weeks.

This is being done while a new junction is built as part of Portsmouth Water’s Havant Thicket reservoir project, forming an access route to the site.

Half of the road will be closed while the work is carried out. Picture: David Davies

The temporary traffic lights will allow traffic to move along the B2149 while one half of the carriageway is closed for work to take place.

It will also serve as the main access point for visitors from outside the local area to Havant Thicket reservoir, once it is completed in 2029.

Portsmouth Water’s chief executive Bob Taylor said: ‘I would like to say a big thank you to everyone living and working near to the Havant Thicket reservoir site.

‘As a relatively small and community-focused water company, the support of local people means so much to us and we are incredibly grateful for your patience and understanding as these improvements to the B2149 begin.

‘We sincerely apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these works.

‘The reservoir site will create a new green and safe place for people to visit – with footpaths for walking, as well as routes for cycling and horse riding, facilities for bird watching, picnic and play areas and car parking.’

The Havant Thicket reservoir will also have a visitor centre, with a café, toilets and a community space inside.