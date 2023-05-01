News you can trust since 1877
The Hard Interchange to be closed overnight as Portsmouth council criticises state of the roads

A ‘permanent solution’ will be needed to solve ongoing road problems down by Portsmouth Harbour, the council has said.

By David George
Published 1st May 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:01 BST

On May 4, temporary repairs will be carried out overnight at The Hard Interchange, as Portsmouth City Council looks to fix damage that has been caused to the road surface.

According to the city council, discussions are ongoing with the companies who originally dealt with the design and construction of the road to find a permanent solution.

The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City CouncilThe Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council
The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council
Martin Lavers, the council's assistant director for regeneration, said: ‘It's essential that we carry out the temporary repairs and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.

‘Our aim is to completely replace the surface which will alleviate the current problems and enable the interchange to withstand wear and tear for many years to come. However, we need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor before we can start on a more permanent solution. In the meantime, we will continue to make small repairs to keep it operational.’

