The Hard Interchange to be closed overnight as Portsmouth council criticises state of the roads
A ‘permanent solution’ will be needed to solve ongoing road problems down by Portsmouth Harbour, the council has said.
On May 4, temporary repairs will be carried out overnight at The Hard Interchange, as Portsmouth City Council looks to fix damage that has been caused to the road surface.
According to the city council, discussions are ongoing with the companies who originally dealt with the design and construction of the road to find a permanent solution.
Martin Lavers, the council's assistant director for regeneration, said: ‘It's essential that we carry out the temporary repairs and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.
‘Our aim is to completely replace the surface which will alleviate the current problems and enable the interchange to withstand wear and tear for many years to come. However, we need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor before we can start on a more permanent solution. In the meantime, we will continue to make small repairs to keep it operational.’