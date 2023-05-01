The Hard Interchange to be closed overnight as Portsmouth council criticises state of the roads

On May 4, temporary repairs will be carried out overnight at The Hard Interchange, as Portsmouth City Council looks to fix damage that has been caused to the road surface.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire police want to speak to this woman after man sexually assaulted in pub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the city council, discussions are ongoing with the companies who originally dealt with the design and construction of the road to find a permanent solution.

The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Martin Lavers, the council's assistant director for regeneration, said: ‘It's essential that we carry out the temporary repairs and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.