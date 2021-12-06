Three people in hospital after three-vehicle crash near Wickham
THREE people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Wickham.
Emergency services attended the incident in Winchester Road, outside McCarthys Fruit and Vegetables.
Three vehicles were involved in the incident at around 1.50pm yesterday.
South Central Ambulance Service sent the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a paramedic team leader, BASICS, and three ambulance crews to the scene.
Read More
Five patients were assessed and treated by the ambulance teams.
Two were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment, and three patients were taken to hospital following treatment at the scene by all the crews.
Two went to Queen Alexandra Hospital and one went to University Hospital Southampton.