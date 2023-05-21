The collision happened on the A2030 Eastern Road earlier this afternoon. A picture from the area shows a car on its roof, with paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) on hand.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the collision involved two cars. She said: ‘Police were called at 3.17pm this afternoon to reports of a collision on the A2030 involving two vehicles, a Vauxhall Viva and a Volkswagon T-Roc.

A picture from the scene in Eastern Road today as a clip flipped onto its roof.

‘Three people have suffered minor injuries.’ Portsmouth Roads, a traffic monitoring service run by Portsmouth City Council, reports that lanes on the route have been closed as a result. ‘Farlington RAB - A2030, RTA - Lane closures,’ the service reported on Twitter.

