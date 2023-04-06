'Three strikes and you're out' penalty backed by Brittany Ferries in Portsmouth

The company, which operates from Portsmouth, says hard-working sailors deserve the protection of the law on both sides of the Channel, to prohibit harmful ‘social dumping’ and to support sailors’ working conditions.

The three-strikes-and-you’re-out penalty is part of a proposed French law, which received unanimous support in the Assemblée Nationale in March. The French Senate is the next step in the legislative process. Action in France comes following the final step for The Seafarers Wages Act 2023 in the UK. This received royal assent on March 23. Like the French proposal, the law mandates minimum wage requirements for ferries operating on the English Channel.

When implemented, French and British rules could work in parallel creating a de facto cross-Channel corridor for ferry workers and the companies that employ them.

Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries Picture: Lou Benoit

“Lawmakers have taken a stand on both sides of the Channel to prevent the proliferation of the low-wage model on ferry routes and Brittany Ferries stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” said Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries.

“There are those who say laws like these cannot be implemented on maritime routes, but that’s nonsense. Social dumping is the unacceptable face of capitalism at sea and we have a duty to legislate against it. Sustainability is not just a question of protecting the environment: a sustainable business model includes protection and support for the workforce.”

Brittany Ferries operates 12 ships on 14 routes across the Channel, including Portsmouth to Le Havre, Caen and St Malo. All vessels operate under the French flag and the company is proud to be the largest employer of seafarers in France.

The company reported last month promising passenger numbers with forward reservations up 20 per cent. In total, 125,000 more passengers have booked to travel with Brittany Ferries in 2023, compared with the same period last year.