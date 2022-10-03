Three week full closure of the B2149 between Rowlands Castle and Horndean starts
A B-ROAD linking Rowlands Castle and Horndean closed today as part of works to create a junction to the new Havant Thicket Reservoir site.
The planned full closure of the B2149 between Rowlands Castle and Horndean is due to be in place until October 24.
There is a signposted diversion set up, and signage about the closure has been in place locally over the last two weeks or so.
This is while reprofiling and resurfacing of the road’s carriageway takes place, where the new junction for the northern access route to the Havant Thicket Reservoir site is being put in.
Ruari Maybank, project director for Havant Thicket Reservoir, said: ‘We can confirm that the full road closure on the B2149 will be starting today (Monday, October 3).
‘We are very grateful for people’s patience and understanding as these improvements to the B2149 progress and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the works.
Read More
‘We are continuing to work closely with all our stakeholders to minimise disruption as the Havant Thicket Reservoir project moves forward and are taking local views into account.’
The northern access route will be used by construction vehicles while the reservoir is being built, keeping the majority of this traffic away from residential areas in Havant and Rowlands Castle.
It will also become the main access point for visitors from outside the local area to Havant Thicket Reservoir, once the reservoir is completed in 2029.
Temporary two-way traffic lights were in place on this stretch of road for approximately nine weeks earlier this year.