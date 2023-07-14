Traffic building as M3 motorway blocked near Winchester following crash
Drivers are facing delays this morning after a vehicle collision which has blocked one lane of a motorway in Hampshire.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
The crash took place at Junction 11 of the M3 Southbound near Winchester.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Southbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at J11/A3090 #Winchester due to an RTI, delays building.”
The nature of the incident is currently unknown. More details to follow.