News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Traffic building as M3 motorway blocked near Winchester following crash

Drivers are facing delays this morning after a vehicle collision which has blocked one lane of a motorway in Hampshire.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

The crash took place at Junction 11 of the M3 Southbound near Winchester.

NOW READ: 55mph winds will batter Hampshire this weekend, Met Office warns

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Southbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at J11/A3090 #Winchester due to an RTI, delays building.”

Drivers on the M3 are facing delays following a crash.Drivers on the M3 are facing delays following a crash.
Drivers on the M3 are facing delays following a crash.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nature of the incident is currently unknown. More details to follow.

Related topics:Traffic buildingHampshireMet Office