There have been heavy delays this morning due to a collision - this is what happened.

The incident caused heavy traffic delays of up to an hour during rush hour and the traffic backed all the way from Rownhams Services.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called out at 6.58am this morning (25 July) following reports of a two-vehicle collision between Junction 5 and Junction 7 of the M27.

“No injuries have been reported. All three lanes were closed for a short period, with two lanes now being re-opened.”