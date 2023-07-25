Traffic has cleared on M27 following road traffic collision - here is what happened
Lanes one of the A335 eastbound between Hedge End and Eastleigh were closed this morning following a serious collision between two vehicles.
The incident caused heavy traffic delays of up to an hour during rush hour and the traffic backed all the way from Rownhams Services.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called out at 6.58am this morning (25 July) following reports of a two-vehicle collision between Junction 5 and Junction 7 of the M27.
“No injuries have been reported. All three lanes were closed for a short period, with two lanes now being re-opened.”
All of the lanes have now been re-opened and the traffic is starting to ease.