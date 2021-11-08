Several police vehicles and ambulances, as well as a fire engine and a helicopter from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance attended the scene outside The Briny restaurant at 2.15pm on Monday.

The pedestrian – hit by a motorbike carrying a rider and passenger – died in the ‘serious’ crash in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea.

A section of the road was closed by police officers, who interviewed witnesses at the scene. One fire engine from Southsea and a response support vehicle from Cosham assisted police and ambulance colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorbike and pedestrian have crashed in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on November 8. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Witnesses praised the ‘quick’ response of emergency services.

People nearby rushed to give whatever aid they could.

Among those was Layla Stephen, who left The Briny to help one of the men injured during the crash.

Layla said: ‘I just came out to witness people on the floor.’

A motorbike and pedestrian have crashed in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on November 8. Picture: Emily Turner

She said that the two other people involved, the younger men on the motorbike, were also injured.

She added: ‘Each had three or four first aiders, and we went to get the defibrillator.'

Another person who rushed to help was Cristian Lopez, a tai chi and yoga instructor.

A motorbike and pedestrian have crashed in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on November 8. Picture: Emily Turner

Like Layla, he was one of the first people on the scene after the collision.

Cristian, who dropped his bag and ran to help the injured, said: ‘I was biking all the way down to the Pyramids for my class, and I saw two people on a motorbike have an impact on a man.’

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire police said.

On hearing the news, one man outside The Briny said: 'That's so sad. Just horrible.'

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 2.12pm to Clarence Esplanade following reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

‘The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron