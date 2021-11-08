Latest updates - Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorbike at Southsea seafront in Portsmouth
A PEDESTRIAN has died after being hit by a motorbike at Southsea seafront.
It happened at 2.15pm today at Clarence Esplanade, in Southsea. A section of the street near the Briny restaurant has been closed by police.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are currently in attendance at a serious collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, which happened just before 2.15pm.’
Road closures are in place as emergency services deal with the incident.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed nearby, and three ambulances, firefighters, and police are also in attendance.
Live updates from Southsea crash
Last updated: Monday, 08 November, 2021, 16:22
- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a motorbike, police have said
- Witnesses say the motorcyclist and passenger are also injured
- Road closures around Clarence Esplanade are in place
Major response
Crash investigators are on the street after a major response from emergency services.
The air ambulance landed earlier at Southsea seafront.
Police statement
Hampshire police earlier released this statement: ‘We are currently in attendance at a serious collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, which happened just before 2.15pm.’
The pedestrian involved in the crash has sadly died
Police said: ‘We were called at 2.12pm today (8 November) to Clarence Esplanade following reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian.
‘The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’
It’s understood two people were on the motorbike at the time of the crash.
‘People on the floor'
Layla Stephen rushed to help after the crash. She said: 'I just came out to witness people on the floor.’
She said that the two other people involved, the younger men on the motorbike, were also injured.
She added: 'Each had three or four first aiders, and we went to get the defibrillator.'
Fire service involvement
Firefighters have said why they attended the crash.
‘One fire engine from Southsea and a response support vehicle from Cosham attended Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, at 2.29pm following a RTC and assisted police and ambulance colleagues,’ a Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.