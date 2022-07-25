A planned rail strike for the end of July has been confirmed to go ahead after last-minute negotiations fell through.

More than 40,000 staff members will once again stage the strike after the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union (RMT) and Network Rail failed to negotiate a deal.

Here's when the rail strikes will take place.

Rail workers have been in a dispute with Network Rail over pay, jobs and working conditions, with RMT rejecting a ‘paltry’ offer made by the transport company.

This includes Southeastern, TransPennine, and Avanti West Coast, as well as a handful of other operators.

Members last walked out in late June, with most of the UK’s train services cancelled as a result.

But when will the next strikes take place and which operators are involved?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will the next round of strikes take place?

The RMT Union has confirmed that members will strike for 24 hours beginning on Wednesday, July 27, and will involve the 13 train companies that were involved in the last industrial action.

The union then confirmed that Network Rail members will also strike on Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20.

The last strikes took place on 21, 23, and 25 June, and saw four-fifths of services across the country cancelled.

Will South Western Railway workers strike?

A number of rail workers will strike at the end of this month and in August.

On June 27, all UK train operators are likely to be affected, even if they are not directly a part of RMT and Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA).

On July 30, Arriva Rail London (London Overground), Chiltern Railways, Hull Trains, Greater Anglia, Great Western, LNER, Southeastern, and West Midlands Trains are expected to strike (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen members).

On August 18 and 20, all train operators in the UK are likely to be affected, even if they are not directly part of the dispute (RMT members).

What has RMT said about the strike?

It was announced last week that the RMT Union had rejected a ‘paltry’ offer made by Network Rail.

This included a four per cent pay rise backdated to January, rising by two per cent in 2023.

An offer of a further two per cent rise was made on the condition that ‘modernisation milestones’ were met.

However, RMT have said that no offer made has secured a pay rise or made guarantees over job losses at the train operating companies (TOCs).

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: ‘Strike action will take place next Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

‘Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

‘In fact, Network Rail have upped the ante, threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50 per cent cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.

‘The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

‘RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.