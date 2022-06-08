South Western Railway. Picture: Stuart Bailey

More than 50,000 railway workers - including staff from South Western Railways and Network Rail - are expected to walk out on June 21, the first day of the planned industrial action. On June 23 and 25, up to 40,000 workers will take part in the strike.

The walk-out, organised by union RMT, follows a breakdown in negotiation over pay freezes and job cuts.

Jeremy Varns, campaign coordinator for South Western Railway Watch, called the union move ‘highly disappointing’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘The railways are still recovering from lockdowns, changing work patterns and a corresponding drop in income.

‘The government and taxpayers have helped to protect jobs and services within the industry, but clearly, this cannot continue forever without reform and modernisation.

‘We're often told that strikes are a last resort, yet general secretary, Mick [Lynch], appears to be relishing the chance to 'shut down' the network, seemingly indifferent to the impact this will have on passengers.’

However Mr Lynch said that the rail industry, with the support of the government, has failed to take union members’ concerns seriously.

He added: ‘We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1 per cent and rising.

‘Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

‘Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘This unfairness is fuelling our members' anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.’

SEE ALSO: Trains from Portsmouth to London Waterloo to be majorly disrupted for 8 days later this month

Mr Varns is calling for the government to do more to energise the train sector, and said: ‘Greater investment and certainty of funding are needed to capitalise on the changing political landscape and public awareness of environmental matters.

‘Such a policy would bring more jobs, more services and lower fares.’

He also added that the unions must accept some blame for the high expense of train travel.

Mr Varns said: ‘[Union] leaders are regularly harping on about excessive profits and the need for full renationalisation, yet the simple, inconvenient truth is that the operational costs of the industry need to fall.

‘How much more must passengers pay to meet the RMT's current demands? Where do they think this money is coming from if not us?

‘Staff should be paid fairly, and the cost of living crisis is of concern to us all.

‘But my message to striking rail workers is this; preventing those who rely on a functioning train service from making a living themselves is not the way to make your point.

‘I'd also urge the RMT leadership to get back to the negotiating table and to do so in good faith.