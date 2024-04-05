Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Rail reports that several morning trains between Portsmouth and Chichester have been cancelled. Some services have been changed or altered.

The train company reported on X: “A points failure between Chichester and Portsmouth means services are being cancelled, delayed and altered. Please allow extra time to complete your journey this morning, and we urge you to check journey planners before setting off.”

Morning trains have been cancelled between Portsmouth and Chichester due to a points failure. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

The fault also affects trains running between London Victoria and Brighton, and Portsmouth and Southampton. Customers can use their tickets on Southern Western Railway services between Portsmouth and Havant, as well as Stagecoach 700 buses.

Southern Rail said an engineering team is being called to the scene. They added: “Network Rail have sent their specialist Signalling & Telecoms teams to site as a priority, and they will set up a safe method of working on the track. As soon as it's safe to go on the line, they will diagnose the fault and find any quick solutions to resolve it.

“Whilst this is being done, we will be monitoring progress closely. At times, replacement parts may be needed, or specialist advice from suppliers, which is why some points failures take longer to resolve than others.”