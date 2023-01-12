Trains to and from Portsmouth facing delays as journeys cancelled due to flooding

Due to significant flooding on the Great Western Railway (GWR) line between Swindon and Bristol, many trains have been delayed or even cancelled en route to and from Portsmouth. GWR trains leaving from Portsmouth Harbour are either being re-routed, delayed, or cancelled.

SEE ALSO: Dispersal order issued in Gosport after youths damage sign near Subway and verbally abuse residents

Advertisement Hide Ad

A customer service assistant for National Rail said: ‘Due to the flooding between Swindon and Bristol many trains are being re-routed, delayed, or cancelled. Though we are hoping to have the track cleared by 4pm, we don’t hold high hopes for such a possibility.

Portsmouth and Southsea railway station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

The situation is hoping to be cleared by 4pm, though National Rail aren’t hopeful that this will be possible due to the weather. Disrupted rail travel is possible.’