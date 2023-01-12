Officers implemented the order, which allows them to move on groups of people from a designated area, in Alver Valley last night. Reports were received of young people playing loud music and shouting and swearing at residents around Alver Village Square.

A police spokesman said a sign by a Subway store was damaged. The youths were dispersed under section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police issued a dispersal order around the Alver Village Square, in Gosport, following reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Gosport police.

Gosport police stated on Facebook: ‘Officers from Gosport West NPT attended and dispersed the group. There will be follow-up home visits over the next few weeks for those whose behaviour was particularly unacceptable.’ The dispersal order ended at midnight.

The police spokesman said enquiries around Alver Valley Square will continue to ‘determine the most appropriate course of action moving forward’, and will use any tactics necessary to combat anti-social behaviour. He added: ‘Neighbourhoods officers regularly visit anti-social behaviour hotspots as part of their routine patrols.

‘Reports made to police are reviewed on a daily basis and we use this information to establish which areas are the most affected and track and monitor any trends in these areas longer term. This in turn helps inform our ongoing patrol plans and what further work we can conduct alongside our partners.

The Alver Village Square dispersal order ended at midnight. Picture: Gosport police.

‘In instances where there is persistent anti-social behaviour we will use all tactics available to us, including dispersal authorities to intercept poor behaviour in progress and deter any further offending.’

