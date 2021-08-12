Travellers in 'stand off' with police at HMS Sultan in Gosport as officers persuade them to move on
TRAVELLERS who stopped at HMS Sultan in Gosport were warned off by police.
Drivers of two vehicles towing caravans were involved in a stand-off with police last night at a playing field in Military Road, near to the Cocked Hat pub.
A witness told The News: ‘They (were) having a stand off with the police on the playing field near the Cocked Hat pub.’
The small group were also spotted at Stokes Bay.
Read More
A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 7.17pm yesterday evening (Wednesday 11 August) to a report that two vehicles towing two caravans had parked on land at HMS Sultan.
‘Officers attended and spoke to the owners of the vehicles, who then left the site shortly after 8pm.’