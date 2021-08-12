Travellers in 'stand off' with police at HMS Sultan in Gosport as officers persuade them to move on

TRAVELLERS who stopped at HMS Sultan in Gosport were warned off by police.

By Ben Fishwick
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:43 pm
The west gate at HMS Sultan in Gosport. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150176-1)

Drivers of two vehicles towing caravans were involved in a stand-off with police last night at a playing field in Military Road, near to the Cocked Hat pub.

A witness told The News: ‘They (were) having a stand off with the police on the playing field near the Cocked Hat pub.’

The small group were also spotted at Stokes Bay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth and Southsea railway station taped off after report of woman being ra...

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 7.17pm yesterday evening (Wednesday 11 August) to a report that two vehicles towing two caravans had parked on land at HMS Sultan.

‘Officers attended and spoke to the owners of the vehicles, who then left the site shortly after 8pm.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

TravellersGosportDriversHMS Sultan