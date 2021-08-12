Portsmouth and Southsea railway station taped off after report of woman being raped

Officers were at the city centre station in the early hours of Wednesday morning following the incident, British Transport Police confirmed.

Forensics teams were seen on the platform and a cordon was put in place following the reported incident.

A BTP police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are investigating a report of rape at Portsmouth and Southsea station in the early hours of August 11.

GV of Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on August 12, 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘Specialist officers were at the station yesterday and enquiries into the incident continue.’

It comes after a woman, in her 50s, was sexually assaulted while walking her dogs in Foxes Forest, Hilsea, on Tuesday at 5pm.

No arrests have been made and officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously near the car park at the western end of Foxes Forest.

‘Portsmouth is a very safe place in which to live and work and reports such as this one are rare,’ chief inspector Rob Mitchell previously said.

One man who saw police at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on Wednesday told The News: ‘(There were) police and forensics at Portsmouth and Southsea train station.

‘They had taped off an area by the railings on the platform closest to the back of Tesco shop.’

The cordon at the railway station has since been lifted.

A South Western Railway spokesman said: ‘We work closely and constructively with the British Transport Police whenever we are required to.’

Last summer saw three women raped in separate stranger attacks – with two men jailed after being caught.

Support is available for anyone affected.

Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (Parcs) provides information and emotional support for anyone aged 18 or over.

The women’s helpline is (023) 9266 9511 and the men’s helpline is (023) 9266 9516.

Lines are open Monday 1pm until 3pm, Wednesday and Friday 7pm until 10pm. There is an answer machine outside of these hours.

