Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the summer, unauthorised encampments have been popping up across Hampshire, particularly along the coastline.

Residents have been left dismayed by the impact of these encampments - with faecal matter left behind on Hayling Island and caravans in Cams Alders Recreation Ground, Fareham, blocking children's football matches.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New wording in the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act (1994) means that police can take action when there are six vehicles at an encampment, rather than the previous criteria of 12.

Hampshire's police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, says this has given police officers the ability to do more about smaller encampments, but that an air of caution still has to be given.

She said: 'After the general election there was talk about making it easier for local authorities to move unauthorised encampments along, but under the Human Rights Act these communities do have rights and we've got to be mindful of that.

'Police still have to be satisfied that a 'significant' threshold has been met - for example if an encampment sets up on the edge of King George V Playing Fields in Cosham then that isn't a significant impact because the football pitches can still be played on.

'If they set up on the pitches it's deemed significant because the facilities can no longer be used by the public.

'If the police are heavy-handed in issuing Section 61 orders the police can be sued by these travellers, and this does happen.

'The police have to be mindful in assessing that threshold and that's really where MPs come in. Parliament needed to examine that threshold and rewrite the wording. The new legislation hasn't had the outcome people were likely hoping for because the police assessment criteria is still there.'

SEE ALSO: Demonstrators show solidarity with striking workers with march through city

Councils still have a duty to carry out a welfare check on all encampments, to ensure everyone is healthy and being taken care of.

Another change made to the law is that an encampment now cannot return to a site for 12 months after being ejected.

Mrs Jones believes this will make a difference in the long-run, but hasn't stopped travellers using darting from place to place in Hampshire, racking up clean-up costs for local authorities as they go.

She said: 'A notice has to be served and that will normally take four or five days to get the paperwork together through the courts.

'They will go from Havant to Portsmouth and onto Fareham then go to Hedge End, staying in an area while they wait for these papers to be served.

'I estimated that there was probably upwards of £1m of public money spent each year by councils and private landowners playing cat and mouse with unauthorised encampments across the county.