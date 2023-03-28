News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Tribute paid to 'kind' Hampshire plumber who died in crash on A325 near Bucks Horn Oak

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind’ and ‘generous’ plumber who died in a crash in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:12 BST- 2 min read

Colin Reynolds, 73, passed away after a collision on the A325 near Bucks Horn Oak earlier this month. Police were called just before 12pm on March 8 to a crash involving a black Mercedes-Benz E250 and a grey Seat Leon.Paramedics rushed to the scene to provide medical attention to those involved. Colin, from Bordon, died at the scene. His family have paid tribute to him through Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

NOW READ: Gosport pensioner, 74, dies after traffic collision left him with 'serious injuries'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: ‘Colin was a recently retired well-known heating and plumbing engineer who lived and worked in the Rowledge and Bordon areas for over 40 years. He was a kind and generous man who was winning his battle with cancer at the time of his death.

Colin Reynolds passed away following a collision on the A325 on March 8. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Colin Reynolds passed away following a collision on the A325 on March 8. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Colin Reynolds passed away following a collision on the A325 on March 8. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular

‘He loved driving – from beach buggies in the 60s, rallying in the 70s, and more recently classic cars. He was an active member of several masonic lodges and was involved in charity work.

‘He was generous with his time and always happy to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: The News Centre in Portsmouth set to be transformed into 'super' bus depot

The police are investigation the cause of the crash. Police Constable David Parkinson, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘We are continuing to investigate this collision and would like anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments leading up to it to contact us.

Colin was described as 'kind' and 'generous' in a heart-warming tribute. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Colin was described as 'kind' and 'generous' in a heart-warming tribute. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Colin was described as 'kind' and 'generous' in a heart-warming tribute. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam footage.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230093928, or to submit a report via the police website.