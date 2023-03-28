Colin Reynolds, 73, passed away after a collision on the A325 near Bucks Horn Oak earlier this month. Police were called just before 12pm on March 8 to a crash involving a black Mercedes-Benz E250 and a grey Seat Leon.Paramedics rushed to the scene to provide medical attention to those involved. Colin, from Bordon, died at the scene. His family have paid tribute to him through Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

They said: ‘Colin was a recently retired well-known heating and plumbing engineer who lived and worked in the Rowledge and Bordon areas for over 40 years. He was a kind and generous man who was winning his battle with cancer at the time of his death.

Colin Reynolds passed away following a collision on the A325 on March 8. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘He loved driving – from beach buggies in the 60s, rallying in the 70s, and more recently classic cars. He was an active member of several masonic lodges and was involved in charity work.

‘He was generous with his time and always happy to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.’

The police are investigation the cause of the crash. Police Constable David Parkinson, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘We are continuing to investigate this collision and would like anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments leading up to it to contact us.

Colin was described as 'kind' and 'generous' in a heart-warming tribute. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.