Gosport pensioner, 74, dies after traffic collision left him with 'serious injuries'

The collision happened at a pedestrian crossing in Grange Road, Gosport and the man involved, Derek Thompson from Gosport, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He sadly died on March 23, police confirmed.

His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have paid tribute to him.

Derek Thompson and his dog Meg.

They said: ‘Derek was a lively and energetic 74-year-old with a love of nature and the outdoors. He was incredibly fit and walked at least ten miles every day with his beloved dog Meg along the seafront.‘Derek was a true gentleman and scholar, a man who never stopped reading and learning and was always happy to share his knowledge or learn from others. He had a big heart and was gracious and kind to every person he met.

‘Derek will leave a shattered and devastated family of Jamie, Claire, Molly, Matthew, Meg, his beloved dog and companion, and his friends who will miss his amazing sense of humour, his constant smile and being such an integral part of their lives.

‘Words will never convey the heartache and pain Derek’s death has caused. This most gentle of men, a man who never asked for anything but was always so willing to give, a true inspiration to all who knew him, a true legend.’

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the police are keen to locate a potential female witness who assisted Mr Thompson following the collision and was wearing pink or purple clothing. They are also appealing for any other witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

