Two arrested after Southsea woman, 55, dies in Winston Churchill Avenue hit-and-run

Hampshire police said the Southsea woman, 55, died after a hit-and-run crash at 9.32pm in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, last night.

She was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa which was driven away from the scene.

It was found nearby and two people were arrested.

Emergency services in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, on the night of August 3, 2021 Picture: Richard Lemmer

A 32-year-old man, from Cosham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, two charges of drug-driving, dangerous driving and drink-driving.

A 36-year-old woman from Cosham was held on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

‘The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,’ a police spokesman said.

‘The car left the scene but was located nearby and the two occupants were arrested.’

Both people arrested are still being held in custody.

Last night officers closed both lanes of Winston Churchill Avenue from the junction of Victoria Road North to Isambard Brunel Road. It has now reopened.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44210308587.

