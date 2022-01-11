Two people suffer minor injuries when two cars collide in Portsmouth

TWO people suffered minor injuries when two cars collided in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:58 am

The crash happened on Station Road, at the junction with Grove Road in Copnor.

Police said they were called at 5.20pm to the incident involving a Lexus and Vauxhall.

The crash happened on January 8.

