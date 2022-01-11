Two people suffer minor injuries when two cars collide in Portsmouth
TWO people suffered minor injuries when two cars collided in Portsmouth.
The crash happened on Station Road, at the junction with Grove Road in Copnor.
Police said they were called at 5.20pm to the incident involving a Lexus and Vauxhall.
The crash happened on January 8.
