A driver was stopped in Cooperage Green, Gosport, yesterday, and after giving false details, he was told that he was liable for arrest.

The driver quickly changed his tune and began supplying the officer with correct information and was given a summons suspected of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance.

When the officer asked him if he understood the caution and if he wanted to say anything in reply to it, he answered with ‘chicken nuggets’.

A driver showed his love for chicken nuggets after being pulled over by the police in Gosport. Picture credit: Chicken nugget image -Dan Kitwood/Getty Picture credit: Car being seized - Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A Twitter post from Gosport police, it said: ‘Taken aback by the suspect’s clear love and devotion for the fried batter-coated poultry dippers, the officer then asked if he really wanted that recorded as his official response to the caution. The male quickly changed his mind and said he’d rather it wasn’t. Good decision, we think.’

