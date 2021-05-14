Vehicle fire causing heavy delays on the M27 in Hampshire

Latest traffic news

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 1, for Cadnam, and Junction 2, for Ower.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, is reporting that lanes one and two are closed.

There are long delays as a result of the incident.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘M27 Eastbound - lanes 1 and 2 CLOSED between J1/#A31 #Cadnam and J2/#A36 #Ower due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays already.’

