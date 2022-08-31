Watch: Malfunctioning hovercraft veering sideways as pilot battles elements and struggles to control vessel before aborting landing in Portsmouth
STRUGGLING to control his vessel, a pilot had to abort the initial landing of a hovercraft in Portsmouth.
Video footage from Garth Theunissen shows a Hovertravel vessel battling against the elements on its journey to Southsea.
Travelling from Ryde last Monday, Solent Flyer’s 8pm route did not go to plan.
A ‘minor technical issue’ caused the hydroplane to veer off course.
The pilot manages to take control of the craft without hitting other boats in the Solent, despite being sent from side to side by the waves.
On its way back to base, the air-cushioned vehicle malfunctioned again, with the pilot having to abort the initial landing.
No-one was reported injured, and Solent Flyer has been fixed by engineers.
A Hovertravel spokesman said: ‘On approach to Southsea, Solent Flyer had a minor technical issue which meant the pilot aborted the landing.
‘Adopting an alternative approach, the pilot then landed safely.
‘The engineering team has rectified the minor issue.’