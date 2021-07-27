Wightlink ferry remains out of service after ‘heavy berthing’ incident on the Isle of Wight as firm apologises for delays

A WIGHTLINK ferry remains out of action after damage was caused when it experienced ‘heavy berthing’.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 1:51 pm

Victoria of Wight was withdrawn from service yesterday after the incident took place on arrival at Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight

The ferry is expected to return to service later this week.

Wightlink for Simon Toft

A spokesperson for Wightlink said: ‘Engineers in Portsmouth are working on repairs following a minor incident at Fishbourne at 1.40pm yesterday afternoon.

‘Wightlink apologies to customers for delays to its services on Monday afternoon and evening.’

