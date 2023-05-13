News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crashing into telegraph pole in Telegraph Road in Southampton

A woman in her 40’s has been arrested of drug driving after colliding into a telegraph pole.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:58 BST

The woman, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa, collided into the telegraph pole in Telegraph Road, West End, this morning where she sustained injuries.

She was arrested by officers on suspicion of drug driving and it was lucky that ‘no members of the public were walking by at the time of the crash’, according to a Twitter post from the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of the incident the car has sustained significant damage.

A woman in her 40's has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with a telegraph pole in Hampshire. Picture credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight ConstabularyA woman in her 40's has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with a telegraph pole in Hampshire. Picture credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
A woman in her 40's has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with a telegraph pole in Hampshire. Picture credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
Most Popular

A spokesperson for the Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.20am with reports of a single vehicle collision on Telegraph Road, West End.

‘A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a telegraph pole. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and has since been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.’