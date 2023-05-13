The woman, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa, collided into the telegraph pole in Telegraph Road, West End, this morning where she sustained injuries.

She was arrested by officers on suspicion of drug driving and it was lucky that ‘no members of the public were walking by at the time of the crash’, according to a Twitter post from the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

A woman in her 40's has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with a telegraph pole in Hampshire. Picture credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A spokesperson for the Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.20am with reports of a single vehicle collision on Telegraph Road, West End.