Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crashing into telegraph pole in Telegraph Road in Southampton
A woman in her 40’s has been arrested of drug driving after colliding into a telegraph pole.
The woman, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa, collided into the telegraph pole in Telegraph Road, West End, this morning where she sustained injuries.
She was arrested by officers on suspicion of drug driving and it was lucky that ‘no members of the public were walking by at the time of the crash’, according to a Twitter post from the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
A spokesperson for the Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.20am with reports of a single vehicle collision on Telegraph Road, West End.
‘A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a telegraph pole. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and has since been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.’