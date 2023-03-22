News you can trust since 1877
Dogs: Spaniel taken in by charity after her owner was involved in a traffic collision in Gosport

‘It was heartbreaking because she was clearly looking for her dad.’

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT- 3 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT

A dog rehoming charity took a spaniel in after her owner was involved in a traffic collision last week.

On March 16, a pedestrian was taken to hospital with series injuries following a traffic collision in Grange Road, Gosport. The incident was between the pedestrian, who is a man in his 80’s and white Toyota – but there was also a dog involved.

Meg, the 12-year-old spaniel, was also injured during the incident because her owner, who still remains in hospital, was walking her back from her booster jabs at the vets when collision happened.

Meg the spaniel was taken in by a trustee at Phoenix Rehoming charity after her owner was hit by a car in Gosport.
It is believed that the owner had Meg’s lead wrapped around his hand and when he was hit by the car, which meant that the dog was dragged across the floor.

A police officer asked a member of the public to take the pooch to the vets, where she had to undergo two and a half hours of surgery on her back paws which is where the majority of her injuries were.

Sophie Close, a trustee of Phoenix Rehoming charity, was called to help and she collected Meg from the vets and took her home to look after her until a next of kin was established.

She said: ‘I spoke to the vet and arranged to pick her up and take her back to my house for the evening.

Meg the spaniel was taken in by a trustee at Phoenix Rehoming charity after her owner was hit by a car in Gosport.
‘She was absolutely fine, I gave her some food and she was good as gold, and she spent the night on my sofa, she wanted cuddles initially and then she just wanted to be left alone.’

Meg was taken to Gosport Vets4Pets who completed the surgery and Sophie took her back the following day so that they could change her bandages and check the injuries.

After taking her back to her house, the other trustees said that the police had contacted the man’s next of kin and they were eager to get their loved one’s dog home.

Sophie arranged for Meg to be reunited with her owners’ family, who collected her and took her home to look after her after her traumatic experience.

She added: ‘As soon as they came to get her, she recognised them instantly and her tail started wagging.

‘It was heartbreaking. She was clearly looking for her dad, she was like ‘people I know are here but where is my dad’ but she was happy with them, obviously she doesn’t know me from Adam so she was quite content with them.’

Meg has insurance and it is hoped that it will cover the majority of the expenses but in a lot of cases the dogs that the charity take in and rehome do not which means that the cost falls on them.

The charity have since set up a fundraiser to try and get some extra funds which will not only go towards funding their services but Sophie said that if the insurance does not cover everything they will help Meg’s family during this difficult time.

Sophie added: ‘I think all things considered Meg has been very lucky in this situation.’

To donate to the fundraiser, click the link.

