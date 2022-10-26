According to Hampshire Constabulary, a collision between a red Mazda MX-5 and a black Peugeot Boxer van took place at around 11.50am yesterday, close to junction 9 on the A33 northbound.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s were taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Sadly, the woman later died. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The man remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Chris Thompson from the roads policing unit said: ‘We are carrying out initial enquires to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the tragic loss of a woman’s life.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident and in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

‘If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, please contact us as soon as possible.’