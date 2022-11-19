Woman in her 90s dies after crash along main road in Hampshire
AN ELDERLY woman has died after a crash on a main road yesterday afternoon.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a fatal road traffic collision in Winchester Road in Shirley yesterday afternoon.
A woman in her 90s was involved in the crash – and although she was rushed to hospital she later died. Her next of kin have been informed.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers were called to the incident involving two cars just before 4pm. The driver of a blue Toyota Yaris, a women in her 90s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died in hospital.
‘The driver of the other vehicle involved – a green Ford Focus - suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. Road closures were put in place for several hours whilst initial enquiries were carried out, but the road has since been re-opened.
‘Officers are continuing to investigate the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances of the collision and they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been in the area in the lead up to the incident occurring.’