Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a fatal road traffic collision in Winchester Road in Shirley yesterday afternoon.

A woman in her 90s was involved in the crash – and although she was rushed to hospital she later died. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police were called to the scene

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers were called to the incident involving two cars just before 4pm. The driver of a blue Toyota Yaris, a women in her 90s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died in hospital.

‘The driver of the other vehicle involved – a green Ford Focus - suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. Road closures were put in place for several hours whilst initial enquiries were carried out, but the road has since been re-opened.