Drivers face delays of 20 minutes into Portsmouth amid rise in holiday traffic

MOTORISTS on the M275 are facing lengthy delays as bank holiday traffic piles into Portsmouth.

Congestion between J12 at Port Solent and A3 at Mile End is causing waits of up to 20 minutes for drivers entering the city.

Traffic maps show congestion into Portsmouth, with darker lines indicating longer waits. Credit: Google Maps

Motorists travelling southbound on the A2030 at Eastern Road and both ways on the A2047 at London Road are also facing queues, but no accidents have been reported.

The delays could be worsened tomorrow, with Met Office forecasters issuing a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall in the city on Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

A spokesperson for the service said the weather could pose a ‘chance of travel delays’ and transport cancellations, with ‘spray and flooding’ likely lead to road closures and ‘difficult’ driving conditions.