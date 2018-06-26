Major Hampshire road reopened after milk and varnish spillage

Have your say

TWO lorries involved in a serious crash on the A34 have now been recovered and the road has been reopened.

The southbound closure on the A34 has been lifted and two lorries involved an accident this morning have been moved.

Some of the mess caused by the crash this morning. Picture: Hants Roads Policing on Twitter

A crash this morning at South Wonton, north of Winchester, led to a spillage of milk and varnish across the carriageway.

Police spent much of the day at the scene but handed over to Highways England just after 4pm.

The authority has now made the road safe and all lanes have been reopened.