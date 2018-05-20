PICTURES: ‘Absolute destruction’ as truck destroys fence and summer house in Fareham

A HEADTEACHER has been left ‘utterly devastated’ after her summer house and fence were obliterated by a truck.

Tina Henley, 49, was woken up by ‘absolute destruction’ in the early hours of this morning, when she discovered a Toyota Hilux had crashed into the barrier surrounding her Funtley Road home, in Fareham.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who called the police at 3.21am, after the vehicle tore through the partition separating Ms Henley’s property and the open road.

Tangled in the wreckage, the smashed up truck – which had its bumper and passenger-side windscreen punctured by fence posts – was cleared after police arrived at the scene.

Speaking of the moment she discovered the damage, Ms Henley said: ‘When I heard the noise I had been sleeping, so I thought it was just a dream.

‘But when I saw what had actually happened I was furious and utterly devastated – it really was absolute destruction.

‘It’s a wonder no one was in the passenger seat of the truck or out walking at the time, because I honestly believe they would’ve been killed.’

In total, Ms Henley estimates the incident caused nearly £8,000 in damage – wiping out her summer house, a row of 15 to 20-year-old trees and a large section of her 48ft garden fence.

And while the cause of the crash is under police investigation, she said it is the final straw – as she now kick-starts a bid to half the 60mph speed limit which exists outside her house.

She said: ‘Whenever incidents happen on this stretch of road, it is usually in the winter when it’s icy – but it’s May now.

‘Something desperately needs to be done and I strongly believe this should be a 30mph zone.’

Having witnessed the damage first-hand, Fareham North councillor, Pamela Bryant, has agreed to team up with Ms Henley to push for change.

She said: ‘The mess the accident has left is horrendous and I really do feel for the resident.

‘At the end of the day, this is a country lane and I would be extremely keen to see the speed limit brought down to 30mph.

‘There are applications for homes nearby and if they go ahead, that would mean more traffic and more danger.

‘I’m going to be contacting Hampshire County Council and Highways first thing on Monday – they need to consider this.’

While no one was injured in the crash, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen.

As of 5pm today, he remained in police custody.