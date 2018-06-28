Portsmouth’s Station Street reopened after loose lift platform removed

A CITY centre road has been reopened after a loose construction site lifting platform led to its closure.

Station Street was shut to motorists and pedestrians on Tuesday afternoon after a lift at the Crown Place student accommodation tower became ‘partially detached’.

The Crown Place student accommodation tower in Station Street - with the detached lifting platform visible, with blue netting. Done picture: Phillip Bramble

Currently under construction, the fault at the 23-storey site led to the road’s closure at its junction with Commercial Road.

However, after two nights, the road was reopened early this morning after cranes removed the platform.

In a statement, Osborne – the construction company responsible for the site – said: ‘We, along with our stakeholders safely and successfully reopened the road ahead of schedule this morning – it was due to open at 9.30am but was opened near 5am. Our teams worked tirelessly through the night.’