Travellers spotted on Southsea Common near fenced off D-Day area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that unathorised travellers have set up camp on Southsea Common near the fenced off area of the field which is being prepped for next week’s D-Day events. Multiple caravans have been spotted on the field, and with work currently underway to get the common ready for the D-Day events, it has caused a stir.
A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Southsea Common. Community wardens have already attended and have made all attempts to positively engage with the group around leaving the site. We are monitoring the situation and we'll follow our usual procedures for unauthorised encampments.”
The travellers are currently located near the Blue Reef on Southsea Common and they have already been approached by the authorities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.