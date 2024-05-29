Travellers spotted on Southsea Common near fenced off D-Day area

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th May 2024, 14:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Travellers have set up on Southsea Common a week before the D-Day 80th anniversary events are due to commence.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that unathorised travellers have set up camp on Southsea Common near the fenced off area of the field which is being prepped for next week’s D-Day events. Multiple caravans have been spotted on the field, and with work currently underway to get the common ready for the D-Day events, it has caused a stir.

Travellers have set up on Southsea Common. Picture credit: Chris MoorhouseTravellers have set up on Southsea Common. Picture credit: Chris Moorhouse
Travellers have set up on Southsea Common. Picture credit: Chris Moorhouse

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Southsea Common. Community wardens have already attended and have made all attempts to positively engage with the group around leaving the site. We are monitoring the situation and we'll follow our usual procedures for unauthorised encampments.”

The travellers are currently located near the Blue Reef on Southsea Common and they have already been approached by the authorities.

For more information about the council, click here.

Related topics:WorkPortsmouth City CouncilProceduresCouncilHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.