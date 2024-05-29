Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travellers have set up on Southsea Common a week before the D-Day 80th anniversary events are due to commence.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that unathorised travellers have set up camp on Southsea Common near the fenced off area of the field which is being prepped for next week’s D-Day events. Multiple caravans have been spotted on the field, and with work currently underway to get the common ready for the D-Day events, it has caused a stir.

Travellers have set up on Southsea Common. Picture credit: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...