Travis delight Victorious crowds with spine-tingling set - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 20:59 BST

Travis played a stunning set full of sing-along tunes as they encouraged the crowd to get involved.

The Scottish band took to the stage on Saturday, August 23 giving the Victorious Festival-goers a boost.

The crowd were treated to hit songs straight from the off with ‘Sing’ closely followed by ‘Driftwood’.

Lead singer Fran Healy was in fine form interacting with the crowd from the start and they bought into the performance singing along and waving their arms in unison.

Finishing on ‘Why Does it Always Rain on Me’, they let the thousands in the crowds sing the last section leading to an unforgettable moment.

Find the pictures f Travis’ set below:

Travis played a spine-tingling set at Victorious with lead singer Fran Healy encouraging audience participation.

1. Travis

Travis played a spine-tingling set at Victorious with lead singer Fran Healy encouraging audience participation. | Alex Shute

Travis opened their set with 'Sing'.

2. Travis

Travis opened their set with 'Sing'. | The News

Travis played a spine-tingling set at Victorious with lead singer Fran Healy encouraging audience participation.

3. Travis

Travis played a spine-tingling set at Victorious with lead singer Fran Healy encouraging audience participation. | Alex Shute

Travis played a spine-tingling set at Victorious with plenty of audience participation.

4. Travis

Travis played a spine-tingling set at Victorious with plenty of audience participation. | Alex Shute

