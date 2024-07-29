Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twelve sheep have been rescued from a muddy bog by the fire service.

Crews from Redbridge fire station were called at just before midday on July 25 to Cold Harbour Lane, Lee in Test Valley following reports of some sheep stranded in a muddy bog. On arrival the crew discovered 12 sheep stuck in knee deep mud and water, with some of them struggling to keep their heads above the surface.

Additional assistance was called in the form of our specialist animal rescue team in Winchester who worked quickly to release the sheep. All 12 were successfully rescued and are now recovering and taken to rest in their barn.