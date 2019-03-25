Two hour delays on M27 after serious crash 

MOTORISTS are being warned they face two hour delays on the M27 this morning.

The huge disruption comes after an earlier crash on the motorway near Fareham.

There are severe delays on the M27 this morning

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway at around 7.30am and all lanes were closed between Junction 10 and Junction 11.

Two lanes have since re-opened however motorists are being warned they face delays of up to two hours by Hampshire County Council, with delays stretching back to Junction 7, Hedge End, this morning.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Two lanes RE-OPEN after earlier RTI between J10/A32 #FarehamCommon and J11/A27 #Wallington Rbt #Fareham, approx delays of 2 HOURS heading back towards J8/A3024 #Bursledon.’

We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this crash throughout the morning.

